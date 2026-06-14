Live in Studio B, Monday at 11am: India Ramey

Her latest album seems to have been a critical healing force for her. She’s been described as “the Wednesday Addams of country music,” perhaps thanks to her “post-apocalyptic western” 2020 album, Shallow Graves. Her latest is called Welcome to My Villain Era, and has been a self-help catharsis for her. “I didn’t know how to have boundaries because I was such a people pleaser. When you live your life that way, you lose sight of who you really are. I’ve spent the last few years finding my authentic self, reclaiming my identity. The title track, ‘Welcome To My Villain Era,’ is me saying I’m not going to suffer fools anymore. I’m not compromising anymore. If my boundaries offend you, I’ll happily play the villain in that story.” India joins us Monday morning, following weekend shows in Weaverville and Charlotte.

