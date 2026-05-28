Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 2pm: Andrew Sa

Everyone’s got stories of how they first got turned on to music as a kid, but young Andrew Sa, whose dad had been a touring musician in a previous life chapter and mom started up a karaoke company, found himself singing on stage at age 10. “For some reason I always picked the sad Patsy Cline songs,” an early sign of Sa’s penchant for aching country ballads that would eventually find its way onto American Rough, Sa’s debut album out on June 26 via Bloodshot Records. His musical interests shifted from country to jazz as he became enthralled with the voices of Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday, and Nat King Cole – influences that continue to ring through his musicianship today. He then fell in love with musicians like Rufus Wainwright, k.d. lang, and Elton John, and after time spent growing up in San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, he found himself settled in the music scene of Chicago… though his new album was recorded in NC with Polk County native H.C. McEntire as producer. Get to know this refreshing new artist on the scene when he visits Studio B!