Live in Studio B, Monday at 11am: Caleb Caudle

Caleb Caudle has made lists such as Rolling Stone’s “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know” and “The 10 Best Country and Americana Songs To Hear Now,” along with NPR’s “Songs We Love”. He’s a North Carolina native who moved to Nashville to further his growing career as a singer/songwriter, but then moved back to the Western NC mountains when his heart beckoned him back. “The natural world has always shown up in my lyrics but with these songs I felt that get magnified,” says Caudle. “The beauty and force of it all became sacred to me. I felt unplugged from the hustle and free to pay close attention to the details, and it completely changed my approach to life.” We look forward to sharing his latest album Heavy Thrill, released officially on June 5th. Caleb plays Asheville’s Sundays on the River in Olivette on Sunday the 31st.