Live in Studio B, Tuesday at 11am: Steep Canyon Rangers

Brevard, Asheville, and Saluda are the hometowns of this favorite band of ours, and we have been honored to play their music and host them for live sessions since they first formed in the early ‘00s. They’ve just released their latest album Next Act, which is in a decidedly more string band direction. Get to know it more when we catch up with them on Tuesday! They’re playing two evenings at Sierra Nevada Brewing in Mills River, Thursday and Friday.

