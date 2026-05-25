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Live in Studio B, Tuesday at 11am: Steep Canyon Rangers

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 25, 2026 at 10:07 AM EDT

Brevard, Asheville, and Saluda are the hometowns of this favorite band of ours, and we have been honored to play their music and host them for live sessions since they first formed in the early ‘00s. They’ve just released their latest album Next Act, which is in a decidedly more string band direction. Get to know it more when we catch up with them on Tuesday! They’re playing two evenings at Sierra Nevada Brewing in Mills River, Thursday and Friday.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson