Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 11am: ISMAY

ISMAY is the work of Avery Hellman, who is, among other things, a rancher, podcaster, poet, and now cofounder of a new record label (Fossil Records, with Margo Cilker). They have a new album coming out on June 12th. "They tread the fertile ground of nostalgia yet never make anything sound old, dated, or retro. They’re as important an artist as when Jewel, Paula Cole & Joan Osborne first arrived." — Americana Highways. ISMAY paid us a visit to the air studio back in 2024 (as seen in the photo).