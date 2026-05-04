Live in Studio B, Tuesday at 2pm: Yarn

Yarn last visited us in August of 2024 while on tour for their album Born Blessed, Grateful & Alive, and we’re glad they can return this week for their new one, Saturday Night Sermon. Singer and songwriter Blake Christiana leads the band with his guitar and vocals, embodying the music he writes: “The band has officially found something really special over the past couple of years. It feels like we are finally the live band and album-producing band we always set out to be, and the message we are aiming to deliver has also found its foothold.” Alongside Blake, Robert Bonhomme (drums), Rick Bugel (bass), and Andy Thomas (lead guitar) continue to hone Yarn’s live and studio sound. Upcoming shows include the Down Home in Johnson City on Wednesday, the 6th, and 185 King Street in Brevard on Saturday, the 9th.