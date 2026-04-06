Live in Studio B, Monday, April 6th at 11am: John Cowan Trio

He has graced us with his sublime voice, expert basswork, and wonderful storytelling since the early days of the New Grass Revival…. And we’re pleased to welcome Cowan back to Studio B! He’s kept himself busy the past few years performing with the Doobie Brothers and the HercuLeons. He now has his trio with Luke Bulla and Ethan Ballinger, and they play the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Monday evening and the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on Tuesday.

