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Live in Studio B, Monday, April 6th at 11am: John Cowan Trio

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published April 6, 2026 at 8:41 AM EDT

He has graced us with his sublime voice, expert basswork, and wonderful storytelling since the early days of the New Grass Revival…. And we’re pleased to welcome Cowan back to Studio B! He’s kept himself busy the past few years performing with the Doobie Brothers and the HercuLeons. He now has his trio with Luke Bulla and Ethan Ballinger, and they play the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Monday evening and the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on Tuesday.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson