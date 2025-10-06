Live in Studio B, Thursday at 11am: Alex Williams

Raised on Heavy Metal music for his first 16 years, Indiana native Alex Williams was then exposed to the songs of Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson thanks to his grandparents. He then moved to Nashville, where he launched his career by playing gigs around the country and recording albums. On Space Brain, Williams revisits his favorite '80s hard rock tunes and gives them some Outlaw Country grit. Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osbourne, Mötley Crüe, Cinderella, Motörhead, and more are converted to backwoods ballads, campfire sing-alongs, and roadhouse roots-rockers. Alex Williams pays us a visit in Studio B on October 10th, on his way to the Grey Eagle in Asheville!