Live in the Air Studio, Friday at 2pm: Shelby Means

Born in the bluegrass of Kentucky and raised on Wyoming’s high plains, Shelby Means has established herself as a wonderfully versatile bassist in bluegrass, folk, rock, Americana, and country outfits. Now based in Charleston, SC, during her tenure in Nashville, she was a member of the incredibly impactful GRAMMY-nominated all-female bluegrass band, Della Mae. With Della Mae and others, she has traveled to more than 20 countries around the world, spreading musical diplomacy. From there, she won more GRAMMY nods with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, as well as some beautiful collaborations with her husband Joel Timmons in their Sally & George duo, and their quartet Lover’s Leap with Western NC couple Mary Lucey and Billy Cardine. Shelby’s latest project is her excellent new self-titled bluegrass album. Both Shelby and Joel will each front different bands at the Albino Skunk Music Festival in Greer, SC, this Thursday, and we’ll get a taste of her trio sound when she and Joel visit us, along with another friend of ours, Maya de Vitry!