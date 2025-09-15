Live in the Air Studio, Friday at 11am: Mike Compton & Laura Boosinger

Befriended and mentored by Bill Monroe, the Father of Bluegrass Music, Mike Compton is a Grammy and IBMA Award-winning mandolinist, composer, singer, arranger and teacher. His mastery of Monroe’s genre-bending style has been featured on recordings with a wide range of performers — from rock stars Sting, Gregg Allman and Elvis Costello – to more traditional bluegrass and old-time music artists such as John Hartford, Ralph Stanley, David Grisman, Norman Blake, Doc Watson and Peter Rowan. Compton is a musician’s musician teaching Monroe Mandolin Classes each summer in the mountains of North Carolina. He took part in the smash hit soundtrack for “O Brother Where Art Thou?” and has performed as a pivotal member of many groups including the Nashville Blue Grass Band, the John Hartford Stringband, and Compton & Newberry. Laura Boosinger began her banjo career at Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa, under the tutelage of renowned musician David Holt. She is a student and teacher of Appalachian Music and Studies playing with the Luke Smathers Band, David Holt and the Lightning Bolts and the Midnight Plowboys. She has collaborated with musicians across the spectrum – from George Shuffler, guitarist and bass player for the Stanley Brothers, to Josh Goforth, one of her early students who has made a well-deserved name for himself in the world of Bluegrass. Laura has been instrumental in maintaining the tradition of shaped note singing from the Christian Harmony in workshops at Merlefest, Blue Ridge Old Time Music Week and the Earl Scruggs Center. Formerly the Executive Director of the Madison County Arts Council, Laura has been a mainstay at numerous festivals in Western North Carolina, including the Mountain Dance and Folk Festival and Shindig on the Green, both in Asheville. Mike and Laura have a new album under the name “The Knackered Ramblers”, and are performing at the new Burke Arts Council’s venue in Morganton on Saturday 20th.