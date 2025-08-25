Live in Studio B, Thursday at 11am: Sparrow Smith

We’ve been playing music from Western NC’s Resonant Rogues the past few years, featuring singer and banjo/accordion player Sparrow Smith and her husband, Keith Smith. Sparrow is excited to release her solo album, which will be available on September 5th, and she’s celebrating with a release show at Rare Bird Farm on Saturday, August 30. Songs on Carolina Mountains stem from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene (the title track), traditional tunes like “Wayfaring Stranger” (“Mercy”), and a Mary Oliver poem (“Strawberry Moon”). Also, wineberries! She’ll be joined in Studio B by Keith on guitar and harmonies, Kristen Harris on fiddle, and Ian Wade on upright bass and harmonies. Jasmin Melton will be your host!