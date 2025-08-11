Live in Studio B, Friday at 11am: Duncan Wickel & David Brown

These two members of the Rising Appalachia band, both of whom grew up in Asheville, have just released an album recorded in a rustic cabin in Colorado (named Long Branch.) It’s a wonderful exploration of both traditional Appalachian and Irish tunes and inventive originality. Duncan played fiddle, mandocello, guitar, cello; David played guitar, banjo, upright bass. They will be performing on Saturday September 27th at the 2nd Annual Carolina Celtic Music Festival, at Fae Nectar Meadery in Lake Lure.