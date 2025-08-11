© 2025 WNCW
Live in Studio B, Friday at 11am: Duncan Wickel & David Brown

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published August 11, 2025 at 8:24 AM EDT
These two members of the Rising Appalachia band, both of whom grew up in Asheville, have just released an album recorded in a rustic cabin in Colorado (named Long Branch.) It’s a wonderful exploration of both traditional Appalachian and Irish tunes and inventive originality. Duncan played fiddle, mandocello, guitar, cello; David played guitar, banjo, upright bass. They will be performing on Saturday September 27th at the 2nd Annual Carolina Celtic Music Festival, at Fae Nectar Meadery in Lake Lure.
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
