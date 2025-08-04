Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 4pm: Larry Keel & Jon Stickley

Two of WNCW’s favorite acoustic guitarists, together! “The music flows out so naturally when we jam together,” says Stickley. “From the moment I sat down and started trying to flatpick the guitar, Larry has been one of my biggest inspirations. We’ve become friends over the past 20 years, and I’m thrilled and honored to have this opportunity to collaborate on a deeper level. As soon as Larry and I started playing shows as a duo, we knew it was something special, and we started talking about recording. We have both worked so hard to follow our own unique paths and create our own original styles, but this project has given us a chance to get back to our roots in the style of Norman Blake and Tony Rice, Doc and Merle Watson, and the Monroe Brothers.” Their new 5-track EP (out September 5th) includes three lyrical tracks—two written by Keel and a cover of “Sailor Suit” written in the 1990s by Acoustic Syndicate’s Steve McMurry—along with two cosmic instrumentals written by Stickley. We are honored that these two veterans of Studio B were eager to return, this time together. The duo plays Asheville Music Hall on Sunday, August 10th.