Live in Studio B, Friday at 11am: Lillie Syracuse

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published July 28, 2025 at 8:45 AM EDT

Lillie Syracuse was raised in Pumpkintown, SC, the cradle of Table Rock Mountain. She lived in Nashville for a time, forging her singer/songwriter career, before settling in Brevard, which she loves singing the praises of. She also loves singing alongside musicians like Jeff Sipe, Chris Rosser, and other regional musicians, and will be performing her album release show at White Horse Black Mountain on Saturday the 2nd. But before that, we get to host her in Studio B! Her album Big New Heart is her first self-produced collection.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
