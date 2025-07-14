Live in Studio B, Friday at 1pm: The New Quintet

You may have heard of Nicholas Edward Williams, thanks to his American Songcatcher program we air every other Tuesday morning at 7:51am, which explores traditional folk, blues and country songs and their impact. Or perhaps thanks to his creation of ReString Appalachia, dedicated to getting quality instruments back in the hands of those who lost them due to Hurricane Helene and other natural and economic disasters. Or perhaps it’s his own music performances, of which our friend David Holt has said: "With tasteful guitar arrangements and a voice that draws you right in, Nicholas’ recordings roll along like a mountain stream.” Now he is part of The New Quintet, which includes Cody Ray (Guitar, Lap Steel, Vocals), Emma Dubose (Fiddle, Vocals), Jade Watts (Upright Bass, Vocals) & Gordon Inman (Clarinet, Vocals). They play the Jones House Cultural Center in Boone on Friday, and Zadie’s Market in Marshall on Saturday.