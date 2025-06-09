Live in Studio B, Saturday at Noon: The King James Boys

Bluegrass Gospel favorites The King James Boys have officially released their brand new album, Get A Transfer. The collection showcases the group’s signature blend of Southern Gospel-inspired lyrics, tight harmonies, and driving bluegrass instrumentation. With its mix of heartfelt ballads and uplifting anthems, the project delivers a powerful message rooted in faith and hope. The new single "The News That Never Changes" has already hit the #1 spot on the Bluegrass Today Weekly Gospel Chart and follows the success of “Ready and Waiting,” “Glory Ride,” and “I Can Hear The Savior,” all of which landed in the Top Ten of the Bluegrass Today Weekly Gospel Chart. With a mission rooted in ministry and music, The King James Boys have spent years sharing their message across the country. Hailing from South Carolina, the group continues to build on the legacy of Bluegrass Gospel through dynamic performances and sincere storytelling. Get A Transfer is the follow-up to their acclaimed 2022 album, Walk on Faith, and continues the journey with a renewed sense of purpose and praise.