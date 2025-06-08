Live in Studio B, Monday at 11am: Tyler Ramsey

As his website describes it, Tyler Ramsey’s key to drawing you in when he’s performing is his ability to honestly connect with the listener, whether it be a packed room amid a live show or just someone throwing on his melodies in their own time and space. In 2017, the humble, soft-spoken singer/songwriter/guitarist left the mainstage and the bright spotlight of Band of Horses after a decade tenure in the group, all in an effort to, perhaps, find solid footing in his own personal life and musical endeavors — creatively and spiritually. “Every day, I’m trying to slow down the wheels, so I can just watch and be with my family and absorb all the moments I get with them,” Ramsey said. He’s returned to solo work since then, though his next performance will be a unique collaboration with the Asheville Contemporary Dance Theatre on June 13th and 14th at the Diana Wortham Theatre: “Shiver in the Pines.” Original guitar instrumentals and adaptations of traditional tunes will accompany new modern dance choreography by the ensemble. Inspired by the Pulp Fantasy stories of Manly Wade Wellman, “Shiver in the Pines” is a Dance Musical Drama full of strange and supernatural creatures that Silver John, with his silver stringed guitar, encounters as he travels through the mountains of Southern Appalachia. We’ll hear some examples of this project, and find out what else Tyler is up to these days, on Monday morning with Martin Anderson.

