Studio B Session in the noon hour during “Goin’ Across the Mountain”: Darin & Brooke Aldridge

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 27, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT

The “Sweethearts of Bluegrass” return to Studio B, this time in advance of their appearance at the Helping Hands concert fundraiser in Banner Elk on June 6th, along with Country Music Hall of Fame member Jimmy Fortune (proceeds go directly to those in the High Country in need of assistance due to devastating circumstances.) They’ll also perform at the Earl Scruggs Music Festival over Labor Day Weekend. Grand Ole Opry favorites with over 50 Opry performances, the duo have received numerous IBMA awards, and released a string of critically acclaimed albums and Number 1 singles, including their album Talk of the Town last year. The NC natives live in Cherryville.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson