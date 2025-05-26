Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 1pm: Andrew Duhon

We’ve only played Andrew Duhon a tiny bit here at WNCW, but now we’re really enjoying getting to know him better. He just wowed the audience with his performance at the Spring Skunk Festival a couple weeks ago, the very day we received his new album The Parish Record. This new collection speaks of his home state of Louisiana and carries the weight synonymous with Duhon records: deep, evocative narratives that take listeners on a journey through a character’s skin, heart-wrenching ballads which bare the songwriter’s soul, and hard-driving bluesy rockers that rise in counterbalance to the weight of the lyric. He plays The Grey Eagle Wednesday evening.