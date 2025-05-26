© 2025 WNCW
Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 1pm: Andrew Duhon

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 26, 2025 at 9:02 AM EDT

We’ve only played Andrew Duhon a tiny bit here at WNCW, but now we’re really enjoying getting to know him better. He just wowed the audience with his performance at the Spring Skunk Festival a couple weeks ago, the very day we received his new album The Parish Record. This new collection speaks of his home state of Louisiana and carries the weight synonymous with Duhon records: deep, evocative narratives that take listeners on a journey through a character’s skin, heart-wrenching ballads which bare the songwriter’s soul, and hard-driving bluesy rockers that rise in counterbalance to the weight of the lyric. He plays The Grey Eagle Wednesday evening.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson