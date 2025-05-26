© 2025 WNCW
Live in Studio B, Thursday at 1pm: Melissa Carper

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 26, 2025 at 9:03 AM EDT

Not everyone sees old-time & bluegrass, classic country, and jazz & swing working well together, but Melissa Carper sure does (as do we!) She grew up in Nebraska listening to her dad’s Jimmie Rodgers and other country records, immersed herself in the recordings of Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Nat King Cole in college, and honed her performing skills as a bassist and singer in Arkansas with Buffalo Gals and Sad Daddy. We love her own albums “Daddy’s Country Gold” and “Ramblin’ Soul”. And what’s not to love about the Wonder Women of Country trio with Brennen Leigh and Kelly Willis?! Carper and her band return to Studio B before playing the Cold Mountain Music Festival Friday evening, and the Blue Ridge Music Center in Galax on Saturday.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
