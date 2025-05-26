Live in Studio B, Friday at 11am: David Lowery

The frontman for Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven returns to Studio B for a live session in advance of his Friday night show at the Grey Eagle in Asheville and Saturday show at The Evening Muse in Charlotte. It’ll be the same day as the official release of his 28-songs solo album, which plays like a most revealing autobiography of his life rich with fascinating characters and stories. Fathers, Sons & Brothers combines three of his previously online-only released autobiographical solo albums In The Shadow of the Bull, Leaving Key Member Clause, and Vending Machine, and also includes four new previously unreleased songs, as well as four newly re-recorded tracks. David also writes for www.thetrichordist.com, a blog that examines Artists’ Rights in the digital age.