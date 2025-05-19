Live from Sierra Nevada Brewing, Thursday at 4pm: Infamous Stringdusters

In their almost 20 years together, they’ve played a wild variety of gigs, released a dozen or so albums, released countless more as solo members, won a Grammy or two, …and they’ve become one of the most beloved bluegrass bands on the scene, with both a foundation in the tradition and a constant dusting off of that with modern flash. The five band members – Travis Book (bass), Andy Falco (guitar), Jeremy Garrett (fiddle), Andy Hall (Dobro), and Chris Pandolfi (banjo) – are back in our area for a show at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in Fletcher. Join us as we bring you a live interview from the stage during soundcheck!