Live in Studio B, Thursday at 3pm: Cristina Vane

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 12, 2025 at 8:08 AM EDT
Stacie Huckeba

Earlier this year we were excited to get the third album from Cristina Vane, who incorporates blues, old-time, and straight-ahead rock on Hear My Call. Check out her excellent slide work on her white National Reso-Phonic guitar as well as her sharp clawhammer banjo picking. Born in Italy, and raised mostly in England and France by her Sicilian-American father and Guatemalan mother, Vane eventually settled in L.A. where she commenced to busking on Venice Beach’s boardwalks and launching her career of cross-country touring and great albums. As she says of her latest, “I’ve spent so much time taking in everything around me, traveling to faraway places and learning from the people, cultures, customs and music they have to offer. This album is the harnessing of all of those experiences into a loud and proud expression of how they have made me who I am and given me something to say. It is a wonderful thing to feel aligned with who you are and to share it with the world.” Vane first visited Studio B in 2021 when her first album came out. She’s been a Nashville resident the past few years now, and returns to our area to play the Fillmore Charlotte on Wednesday, and the Orange Peel in Asheville on Friday.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
