Live in Studio B, Tuesday at 1pm: Sarah Siskind

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published April 28, 2025 at 9:46 AM EDT

Her songs have been covered by Alison Krauss, Bon Iver, Wynonna, Randy Travis, and many others. She’s had over 20 songs in the hit TV series “Nashville”. She opened up for Bonnie Raitt in Asheville last week! And, she’s an NC native who calls Brevard home. Our friend Sarah Siskind has a new solo album appropriately called Simplify out on her Modern Appalachia record label. Upcoming performances include The Purple Onion in Saluda on Thursday the 1st, and her hometown official album release show on June 6th at 185 King Street.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson