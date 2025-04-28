Live in Studio B, Tuesday at 1pm: Sarah Siskind

Her songs have been covered by Alison Krauss, Bon Iver, Wynonna, Randy Travis, and many others. She’s had over 20 songs in the hit TV series “Nashville”. She opened up for Bonnie Raitt in Asheville last week! And, she’s an NC native who calls Brevard home. Our friend Sarah Siskind has a new solo album appropriately called Simplify out on her Modern Appalachia record label. Upcoming performances include The Purple Onion in Saluda on Thursday the 1st, and her hometown official album release show on June 6th at 185 King Street.

