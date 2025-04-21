Live in Studio B Thursday at 3pm: Grayson Capps

Alabama singer/songwriter/troubadour Grayson Capps is coming back through Western North Carolina for a show at the Grey Eagle in Asheville Thursday, and we have a feeling he’s pretty excited about it. As he says in his own bio: “I grew up with music, whether hearing Fred Stokes, Bobby Long and my dad, Ronnie Capps, singing around the house on Fridays and Saturdays, or listening to vinyl records in the den, my youth seemed to always be surrounded with music. One of the first artists I gravitated toward was Doc Watson. I first found my own voice by emulating him singing “Wake Up Little Maggie.” We had The Essential Doc Watson and Doc Watson Memories, and I wore those records out. “Columbus Stockade Blues” was one of the first songs I learned to play on the guitar.” We love both his solo albums and his collaborations with the group Willie SugarCapps, and this time he’ll have Corky Hughes with him on tour.