Live in Studio B, Monday at 11am: Miss Tess

We’ve enjoyed hosting Nashville’s Miss Tess a few times already, and now we need have her back to talk about this new direction of hers: Cher Rêve is the product of an on-going love affair with the culturally rich region of South Louisiana known as Acadiana, or more specifically, the magical little city of Lafayette. If New Orleans is the “Big Easy,” then Lafayette is certainly the “Little Easier.” She has made many lifelong friends and fans in Lafayette since she first started visiting back in 2010, and many of them are among the finest musicians South Louisiana has to offer. The same can be said for her uber-talented musical partner, the ubiquitous Thomas Bryan Eaton – guitar mastermind and producer extraordinaire. Thomas is an exceptional musician and has been a key element in Miss Tess’s touring band for many years. He is a wizard in the studio and a highly sympathetic musical collaborator. Thomas and Tess met onstage in New York City back in 2010, and they both visited Lafayette that same year, attending Blackpot for the first time. They’ve been coming back as often as possible ever since.