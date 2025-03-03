Live in the Air Studio, Friday around 10:30am: Martin Sexton

We’ve been a big fan of Martin Sexton’s big voice and wonderful soul since discovering him in the ‘90s. His songs have appeared in television series such as Scrubs, Parenthood​, Masters​ ​of​ ​Sex​ and in numerous films, though it's his incendiary live show, honest lyrics, and vocal prowess that keep fans coming back for a new experience every time. As John Mayer has said, “The best live performer I’ve ever seen. I may just quit my job and go follow Martin and make a fuss everywhere I go, just to make sure that people don’t go their lives without hearing this man sing to them.” He pays us a visit in our Air Studio on Friday morning on his way to shows in Georgia and Florida, then swings back to play the Peace Center in Greenville on Friday, March 14th. It’s his “Abbey Road Show” tour, in which he performs the Beatles’ classic finale album in its entirety for one set, and does his own songs plus some other surprise covers in his 2nd set.