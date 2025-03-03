Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 1pm: Olivia Wolf

With her foundation of Appalachian bluegrass and California cosmic country, we were bound to be drawn towards Olivia Wolf. She’s encountered quite a lot of trauma in her young life, including the tragic death of her fiancé in an accident five years ago. Like many artists, she uses songwriting to work through her hardships and help others work through theirs, in her new album Silver Rounds. As she told Nashville newspaper The Tennessean this past month, "Being a person in this world finally able to manage some more challenging things allows me to help people who feel so alone as if they are a burden to everyone and there's nobody who can understand (what they're enduring). (Silver Rounds) is for the other half of society, who sometimes experiences how life gets a little messy.”