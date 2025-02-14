Live in Studio B, Monday at 4pm: Organ Fairchild

Organ Fairchild craft their organ-trio-meets-rock-band sound — described as “adventurous, vital and alive” by Glide Magazine — by synthesizing influences ranging from The Grateful Dead and The Meters to Steely Dan, Pat Metheny and Medeski Martin & Wood. Jam scene mainstays Joe Bellanti (keyboards), Corey Kertzie (drums) and Dave Ruch (guitar) met in 1983 as members of Buffalo, NY Grateful Dead cover band Wild Knights, and officially became Organ Fairchild in 2020. Their album of instrumental covers from last year, cleverly called “Songs We Didn’t Write”, is chock full of great covers from the Dead, the Beatles, Bob Marley, Otis Redding, and others. As FunkCity writes, “Get ready to be bowled over by this terrific trio - old school funk with new era notions of jam.” They’re just passing through this week, but coming back for One World West in West Asheville on Saturday the 22nd.

