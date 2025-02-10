Live in Studio B, Friday at 1pm: Pressing Strings

Check out this Annapolis, MD band, which we’re glad to see is touring through our area. The band —Jordan Sokel (Guitar/Vocals), Nick Welker (Bass, Vocals), Justin Kruger (Drums, Vocals) and Austin Day(Keys, Guitar) can trace its origins to Sokel’s initial iconic influences, all of whom have a home here at WNCW: Dylan, Marley, Simon, Withers, Al Green, Marvin Gaye, Led Zeppelin, etc., as well as some more under the radar artists like Taj Mahal, R.L. Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, and Nick Drake. They released an album last year, “And I For You”, and they play the Boone Saloon on Thursday the 13th and 185 King Street in Brevard on Friday.