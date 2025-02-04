Live in Studio B, Thursday at 11am: A. Lee Edwards

A. Lee (Alan) Edwards has been making music for 30 years. It’s been an essential element throughout his entire life. That said, his new music represents a rebirth of sorts, one that’s manifest in not one, but two new albums, Interpreting Heart Sounds Vol. I and Vol. II. Recorded at Echo Mountain Recording Studios in Asheville, both albums were produced by Edwards and mixed by John Wood (who did studio work for Nick Drake, Fairport Convention, John Cale, Squeeze, and Richard and Linda Thompson), and pressed locally at Citizen Vinyl in Asheville. Vol. 1 is a band-oriented effort, while Vol. 2 features a more stripped down sound with the addition of strings. His career has already spawned five albums — three under the aegis of “Lou Ford” (a quartet out of Charlotte) and two under the handle of “The Loudermilks” (another Charlotte band with his brother Chad, named after the Louvin Brothers’ original name.) A. Lee Edwards plays the Meadowlark Motel in Maggie Valley on Saturday, and other area shows in the coming weeks, including Franklin which he lives near.