This soulful singer represents WNCW’s North Carolina footprint well: she grew up in Gastonia, pursued music while at App State in Boone, spent a while living in Charlotte, and now lives in Asheville! Abby and her band made a big splash at our Holidaze For Habitat show back in 2021. They played in Studio B the following year, and we welcome them back in support of the new album Glowing, and Grey Eagle show on Saturday the 4th with Dr. Bacon.