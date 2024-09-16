Live in Studio B, Thursday at 1pm: Leslie Mendelson

We’ve loved getting to know this Brooklyn singer/songwriter thanks to her new album After the Party, on Pasadena/Royal Potato Family Records. “Leslie’s melodies are timeless. They reach me way back in my youth somewhere. I hear traces of Burt Bacharach and Carole King, and hooks and passages that remind me of pop songs I grew up hearing on the radio” (Jackson Browne.) She plays Wednesday the 18th at The Grey Eagle in Asheville, and Thursday the 19th at Iredell Arts Council in Statesville.