Live in Studio B, Friday at 3pm: Palmyra

Established in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, Palmyra explores the fusion of traditional folk string instruments, lush harmony, and earnest songwriting. The trio, now based in Richmond, captures the collective spirit of three Virginia natives: Teddy Chipouras, Mānoa Bell, and Sasha Landon. Often described as a distant cousin to The Avett Brothers and The Wood Brothers, Palmyra nods toward Appalachian and Midwestern Americana. There's a magnetic momentum about them, as evidenced by their sets at MerleFest last month, which is no doubt rooted in their genuine love for each other as well as their creative pursuits. They play at Roots in the Garden in Boone on Thursday, and The Outpost in Asheville on Friday.