Live in Studio B, Friday at 3pm: Palmyra

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 28, 2024 at 9:27 AM EDT

Established in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, Palmyra explores the fusion of traditional folk string instruments, lush harmony, and earnest songwriting. The trio, now based in Richmond, captures the collective spirit of three Virginia natives: Teddy Chipouras, Mānoa Bell, and Sasha Landon. Often described as a distant cousin to The Avett Brothers and The Wood Brothers, Palmyra nods toward Appalachian and Midwestern Americana. There's a magnetic momentum about them, as evidenced by their sets at MerleFest last month, which is no doubt rooted in their genuine love for each other as well as their creative pursuits. They play at Roots in the Garden in Boone on Thursday, and The Outpost in Asheville on Friday.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
