Live in the 11:00 hour Tuesday: ISMAY!

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published April 15, 2024 at 3:45 PM EDT

ISMAY is a Folk/Americana music project driven by California-based singer/songwriter Avery Hellman. Their debut album Songs Of Sonoma Mountain was released in 2020 and named one of the 10 best Albums in the SF Bay Area. Growing up backstage at their grandfather Warren’s Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, ISMAY was inspired early on by artists such as Emmylou Harris, Gillian Welch, and Hazel Dickens. We’ve loved their new album Desert Pavement, which was recorded at Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville. Join Martin Anderson as he hosts ISMAY for a live interview/performance, and some Guest DJ spins!
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
Martin Anderson