Live in the 11:00 hour Tuesday: ISMAY!

ISMAY is a Folk/Americana music project driven by California-based singer/songwriter Avery Hellman. Their debut album Songs Of Sonoma Mountain was released in 2020 and named one of the 10 best Albums in the SF Bay Area. Growing up backstage at their grandfather Warren’s Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, ISMAY was inspired early on by artists such as Emmylou Harris, Gillian Welch, and Hazel Dickens. We’ve loved their new album Desert Pavement, which was recorded at Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville. Join Martin Anderson as he hosts ISMAY for a live interview/performance, and some Guest DJ spins!

