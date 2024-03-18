© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live in Studio B, Thursday at 11am: Fancy & The Gentlemen

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 18, 2024 at 10:26 AM EDT
ANNA WHITE

Based out of Asheville, Fancy and the Gentlemen brings an eclectic mix of honky tonk, blues, southern gothic, rock, and string quartet roots together. The band features Fancy Marie, Craig Kellberg (bass), Alex Travers (fiddle), Kent Spillman (percussion) and other Asheville area musicians, and their new album was recorded at Echo Mountain Studios last November. Upcoming shows include Hotel Cashiers in Cashiers on Saturday the 23rd, Burnsville on Friday the 29th, Asheville on Saturday the 30th, and an album release show on April 16th at Jack of the Wood. Fancy and the Gentlemen won Best Country/Americana Band in Mountain Express's "Best of WNC” last year!
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson