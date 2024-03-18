Live in Studio B, Thursday at 11am: Fancy & The Gentlemen

Based out of Asheville, Fancy and the Gentlemen brings an eclectic mix of honky tonk, blues, southern gothic, rock, and string quartet roots together. The band features Fancy Marie, Craig Kellberg (bass), Alex Travers (fiddle), Kent Spillman (percussion) and other Asheville area musicians, and their new album was recorded at Echo Mountain Studios last November. Upcoming shows include Hotel Cashiers in Cashiers on Saturday the 23rd, Burnsville on Friday the 29th, Asheville on Saturday the 30th, and an album release show on April 16th at Jack of the Wood. Fancy and the Gentlemen won Best Country/Americana Band in Mountain Express's "Best of WNC” last year!

