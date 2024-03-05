© 2024 WNCW
Live in Studio B this Friday at 11: Mark and Maggie O'Connor

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 5, 2024 at 2:52 PM EST

With three Grammy wins, seven CMA Awards, and multiple national fiddle, guitar, and mandolin champion titles, Mark O’Connor’s music and career truly defies categories: bluegrass, jazz, classical, and those sweet styles that segue between them all. Going back several decades, he’s been a member of legendary ensembles the David Grisman Quintet, The Dregs, and Strength In Numbers with Bela Fleck, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, and Edgar Meyer. Then there are his various duets with the likes of Ricky Skaggs, Yo-Yo Ma, and now his wife Maggie. The two will perform a live session in Studio B, with conversation about all of these wonderful collaborations, the famous O’Connor Method that countless violin students have learned from, and more. They then head to Asheville for a Friday evening concert at the Wortham Center For the Performing Arts.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
