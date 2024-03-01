© 2024 WNCW
Live in Studio B, Tuesday at 4pm: Fireside Collective

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 1, 2024 at 9:59 AM EST
Fireside Collective in Studio B September 2021

Joe Cicero (guitar); Jesse Iaquinto (mandolin); Tommy Maher (resonator guitar) and Carson White (upright bass) are celebrating ten years as a band! And this will be their first time in Studio B with drummer Mike Tillis. We look forward to reconnecting with this fine band of fine guys, blending bluegrass, jamband, and other styles, on Tuesday the 5th just past 4pm. “Depending on where you come from and your experience with folk music, you may think we’re very traditional, or on the other hand, consider us a progressive act,” says Iaquinto. “We appreciate both ends of the spectrum and may lie on a different end on any given night.” They’ve got a show at the Salvage Station in Asheville on Saturday the 16th.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
