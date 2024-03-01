Live in Studio B, Tuesday at 4pm: Fireside Collective

Joe Cicero (guitar); Jesse Iaquinto (mandolin); Tommy Maher (resonator guitar) and Carson White (upright bass) are celebrating ten years as a band! And this will be their first time in Studio B with drummer Mike Tillis. We look forward to reconnecting with this fine band of fine guys, blending bluegrass, jamband, and other styles, on Tuesday the 5th just past 4pm. “Depending on where you come from and your experience with folk music, you may think we’re very traditional, or on the other hand, consider us a progressive act,” says Iaquinto. “We appreciate both ends of the spectrum and may lie on a different end on any given night.” They’ve got a show at the Salvage Station in Asheville on Saturday the 16th.

