Live in Studio B, Thursday at 11am: The Hustle Souls

With a style that started out tilting towards Americana but has picked up heavy doses of funk and soul, the Hustle Souls can take their listener to some very dark, and some very bright places. Nuanced and always easy to dance to they bring it every night." (Jason Sandford, Asheville Grit). Fronted by Billy Litz, the 4-piece Asheville band has a new album, and a whole lot of creative music videos! They play the Asheville Music Hall on Saturday the 16th, and Billy has a number of solo gigs (“Kid Billy”) around the region, too.