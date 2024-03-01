© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live in Studio B, Thursday at 11am: The Hustle Souls

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 1, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
Michael Banta

With a style that started out tilting towards Americana but has picked up heavy doses of funk and soul, the Hustle Souls can take their listener to some very dark, and some very bright places. Nuanced and always easy to dance to they bring it every night." (Jason Sandford, Asheville Grit). Fronted by Billy Litz, the 4-piece Asheville band has a new album, and a whole lot of creative music videos! They play the Asheville Music Hall on Saturday the 16th, and Billy has a number of solo gigs (“Kid Billy”) around the region, too.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson