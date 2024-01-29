© 2024 WNCW
Wednesday the 31st at 11am: The Wandering Hearts

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published January 29, 2024 at 8:51 AM EST

The Wandering Hearts are a UK trio—Tara Wilcox [vocals], A.J. Dean [vocals, acoustic guitar], and Francesca “Chess” Whiffin [vocals, mandolin]—who chronicle the growth and change that come from newfound motherhood on a new album called “Mother”. “I was pregnant when we started making the record, and Tara was pregnant when we finished it,” notes Chess. “During the process, we really found ourselves as a band. Motherhood has helped us grow and find meaning. It brought our writing and performing to a different level.” It’s their 3rd album, and is being released on Chrysalis Records. They draw a lot of inspiration from Fleetwood Mac, Simon & Garfunkel, and various Americana acts, and have garnered success on the UK Americana charts as well as over 16 million streams here and at home. Get to know this new (to us) group as they pass through our area for a Studio B visit!
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
