Live in Studio B, Tuesday at 4pm: Tyler Ramsey

“What I’m after is still trying to make myself a better guitarist, a better writer and a better human,” says Candler area resident Tyler Ramsey about his focus these days. Since leaving his role as lead guitarist with Band of Horses in 2017, Tyler has focused on slowing down a bit, and spending more time with family. We are excited to hear songs from his new album, “New Lost Ages” (out Feb. 9) which was recorded in Seattle, Washington by producer Phil Ek (Fleet Foxes, Father John Misty, The Shins, Built to Spill). “[The album title track] is about letting go of innocence and facing the reality of a society that is in decline — one that is refusing to change course or even pause itself,” Ramsey says. “It’s searching for hope in all of this. It’s wanting my children to be able to experience this world with wonder and joy and not have to carry the weight of our mistakes. …I feel secure in what I do musically and I believe in what I’m writing. I try to write songs that I believe every word of. I don’t want to ever dance around something or have to sing lyrics that don’t feel like truth to me.” Tyler returns to Studio B before heading to shows in Highlands on Thursday, and Knoxville on February 7th.

