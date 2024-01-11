© 2024 WNCW
This Sunday in Studio B at 1 pm: Jamie Laval

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published January 11, 2024 at 9:49 AM EST

Jamie Laval is hailed as “One of North America’s finest practitioners of traditional Scottish music” (San Jose Mercury News). In 2002, Laval won the U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Championship which launched his career throughout the U.S. and Scotland as a devoted performer of Celtic music. He teaches classes and workshops for institutions such as St. Andrews University, California State University, and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and is now releasing a new album! Join Richard Beard as he hosts Jamie in our Air Studio on "Celtic Winds" this Sunday at 1pm. 
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
