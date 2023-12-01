Live in Studio B, Thursday at 1pm: Jobi Riccio

A native of Morrison, Colorado, Jobi got a big boost to her music career in Asheville in 2019, when she won the annual NewSong Music Performance & Songwriting Competition that takes place at Citizen Vinyl. She then recorded her album Whiplash, which she released this year on the Yep Roc record label. This year she was also awarded the Newport Folk Festival John Prine Fellowship. She visits us on Thursday afternoon before heading back to Citizen Vinyl to take part in a show there. Jobi will join Michael Flynn of Slow Runner and AC Sapphire: Flynn and Sapphire are also NewSong grand prize winners.

