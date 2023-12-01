© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live in Studio B, Thursday at 1pm: Jobi Riccio

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published December 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST
Monica Murray

A native of Morrison, Colorado, Jobi got a big boost to her music career in Asheville in 2019, when she won the annual NewSong Music Performance & Songwriting Competition that takes place at Citizen Vinyl. She then recorded her album Whiplash, which she released this year on the Yep Roc record label. This year she was also awarded the Newport Folk Festival John Prine Fellowship. She visits us on Thursday afternoon before heading back to Citizen Vinyl to take part in a show there. Jobi will join Michael Flynn of Slow Runner and AC Sapphire: Flynn and Sapphire are also NewSong grand prize winners.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson