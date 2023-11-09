Live in Studio B, Monday the 13th at 11am: The Trouble Notes

The Trouble Notes are a progressive world folk trio based in Europe. Known for their explosive energy and worldly melodies, the band was formed in 2013 by violinist Bennet Cerven and has since become renowned in the international world folk scene. The band’s core hails from three different continents: American violinist Bennet Cerven, German guitarist Florian Eisenschmidt, and Australian drummer Julian Lardis. In 2023, they released their 2nd studio album Liberty Awaits, which was described by Earmilk Magazine as “a transcendent exploration and fusion of various folk styles, showcasing the rich tapestry of our diverse world.” This year The Trouble Notes began a campaign, More Violins, Less Violence, which has raised money for charities helping children affected by violence from the war in Ukraine. They play the Evening Muse in Charlotte on Saturday the 11th, and the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Saturday the 12th.

