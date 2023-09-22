© 2023 WNCW
Live in Studio B, Wednesday the 27th at 4pm: Nellie McKay

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published September 22, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT

Nellie McKay has numerous theatrical productions, roles, and awards to her name, both on and off Broadway. Her music has been heard on Mad Men, Boardwalk Empire, Weeds, Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, Nurse Jackie, and SMILF, and she has appeared on TV shows including The Late Show with David Letterman, Conan, Ferguson, and The View.  Nellie has made numerous radio appearances on NPR’s Mountain Stage, A Prairie Home Companion, eTown, and Marion McPartland’s Piano Jazz.  The Chase Brock Experience produced a ballet of her third album, Obligatory Villagers, and she contributed the forward to the 20th-anniversary edition of The Sexual Politics of Meat.  Her writing has also appeared in The Onion, Interview, and The New York Times Book Review. A recipient of PETA’s Humanitarian Award and the Humane Society’s Doris Day Music Award in recognition of her dedication to animal rights, Nellie is a vocal advocate for feminism, civil rights, and other issues dear to her.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
