Live in Studio B, Thursday the 28th at 12pm: The Pink Stones

“This record was me trying to take everything I love as a listener and a player and shove it all into one thing without it sounding random,” says Hunter Pinkston, former punk turned cosmic country auteur, describing You Know Who, the boisterous, ambitious sophomore album by his band The Pink Stones. Ostensibly they play country music, yet all the pedal steel sobs, the two-steppin’ rhythms, twangy harmonies, and lyrics about broken hearts and long days on the road are launchpads for wild experiments and unexpected stylistic forays. “There’s obviously a lot of country and rock in our music, but there’s a lot of gospel and soul and psych and dub. I really wanted to get all of those things living peacefully together in one record.” We’re excited to welcome this New West Records band back to Studio B. They play the Grey Eagle with Banditos on Wednesday the 27th, then the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on Thursday the 28th