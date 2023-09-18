© 2023 WNCW
Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 3pm: Ondara

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published September 18, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT

J.S. Ondara grew up in Kenya, listening to music on his sisters’ battery-powered radio and learning to sing without any instruments available to play. At age 20 (2013) he won a green card lottery and moved to Minnesota, since that’s where his hero Bob Dylan was from. After a few years of learning guitar and playing cafes and other small venues, he was discovered by the local public radio station and was eventually able to record his first album, Tales of America (2019). Ondara had written more than 100 songs for it, all based on an immigrant's life in America. Four years, two albums and a Grammy nomination later, he’s continuing to build his fan base, and his tour takes him to the Asheville Masonic Temple on Wednesday the 20th.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
