Studio B

Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 4pm: The Nude Party

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published September 11, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT
Clark Hodgin

"Noisy, sweaty, unrefined, probably very bad for you... all the good stuff, then?" That’s how Classic Rock Magazine describes this band from Brooklyn and the Catskills of New York. But they got their start at App State in Boone, and we’re excited to welcome them to Studio B on Wednesday! Indie, folk, psychedelic, garage, and good old-fashioned rock and roll all wrapped up in one great band. They play the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Thursday, the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on Friday, and the Appalachian Mountain Brewery Summer Concert Series in Boone on Saturday.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
