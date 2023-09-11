Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 4pm: The Nude Party

"Noisy, sweaty, unrefined, probably very bad for you... all the good stuff, then?" That’s how Classic Rock Magazine describes this band from Brooklyn and the Catskills of New York. But they got their start at App State in Boone, and we’re excited to welcome them to Studio B on Wednesday! Indie, folk, psychedelic, garage, and good old-fashioned rock and roll all wrapped up in one great band. They play the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Thursday, the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on Friday, and the Appalachian Mountain Brewery Summer Concert Series in Boone on Saturday.