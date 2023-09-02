Live in Studio B, Thursday at 11am: Steep Canyon Rangers

They consistently rank as one of WNCW’s absolute favorite bands, and we’re pleased to be digging in to their latest album Morning Shift, with new member Aaron Burdett of Saluda. Help us welcome them back to Studio B on Thursday morning with Martin Anderson, on the eve of their 17th Mountain Song Festival! They host this annual event at the Brevard Music Center on Friday the 8th and Saturday the 9th, which benefits the Cindy Platt Boys & Girls Club of Transylvania County. Other acts there include Sam Bush, Larry & Joe, and Woody Platt & Shannon Whitworth.