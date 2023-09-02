© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio B

Live in Studio B, Thursday at 11am: Steep Canyon Rangers

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published September 2, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT

They consistently rank as one of WNCW’s absolute favorite bands, and we’re pleased to be digging in to their latest album Morning Shift, with new member Aaron Burdett of Saluda. Help us welcome them back to Studio B on Thursday morning with Martin Anderson, on the eve of their 17th Mountain Song Festival! They host this annual event at the Brevard Music Center on Friday the 8th and Saturday the 9th, which benefits the Cindy Platt Boys & Girls Club of Transylvania County. Other acts there include Sam Bush, Larry & Joe, and Woody Platt & Shannon Whitworth.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson