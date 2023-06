Funk, soul, jazz, rock…You’ll hear all of this and more in this fun dance band that’s been around since 1998. They’ve played most all of the great festival stages over the years, and we’re excited to welcome them to Studio B! They are Dave Watts on drums, Joey Porter on keys, Garrett Sayers on bass, Drew Sayers on keys & saxophone, and Ryan Jalbert on guitar. The band plays Sierra Nevada Brewery on Tuesday the 27th.